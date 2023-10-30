Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Bluff City Life: Fri., 20 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Trade Up Your Job For The Career Of Your Dreams

Get ready for an adventure at the job of your dreams! We’re headed to Delta Tech making your next career possible.

Sponsored by Delta Technical College

Grooming On The Go, Putting Your Pets First

It’s your fur baby’s dream! See what’s inside Dawg Team’s store and how they can bring every pet essential to you.

Calvin Morrow | Co-Owner of Dawg Team Apparel USA

Audrey Morrow | Co-Owner of Dawg Team Apparel USA

Sponsored by Dawg Team Apparel USA

DIY & Thrifting Ideas For Halloween Costumes

Goodwill’s bringing the Halloween thrills! We’re getting thrifty and crafty -- and creating some unique DIY costumes.

Ursula Roman | Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Goodwill Memphis

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Big range in temperatures today, then colder with showers tonight
A child shot near Whitehaven High School, 1 person dead, MPD investigates
2 shootings minutes apart leave 1 dead, 2 injured including 15-year-old
MPD generic
1 person in custody after situation in Colonial Acres near Goodwin Park

Latest News

Bourbon Cinnamon Rolls & An Old Fashioned Remix
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 26 October
Built To Empower: Designer Stainless Steel Jewelry
Bluff City Life: Wed., 25 October
A Sweet Remix: Charcoal Lemonade & Vegan Cookies
Bluff City Life: Tues., 24 October
How Blood Donations Help Breast Cancer Patients
Bluff City Life: Mon., 23 October