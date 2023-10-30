Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
4 juveniles accused of shooting man in Panola Co.(Panola County Sheriff's Office)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARDIS, Miss. (WMC) - Four juveniles are accused of shooting a man in Panola County.

On Sunday, the Panola County E-911 Dispatch received a call from a man in the area of Sardis in the Green Hill subdivision at 8:22 a.m. saying that he had been shot by a group of people in a vehicle.

Deputies headed to the area to see if the vehicle could be found there.

While on Main Street, deputies saw four juveniles, dressed in all black with masks on in a maroon Chevrolet Malibu on Court Street.

As deputies tried to stop the car, the driver attempted to drive away from the area.

The vehicle then hit another car.

Following the crash, the four juveniles ran from the Chevrolet Malibu.

Deputies arrested three of the juveniles who ranged from the ages of 14 and 15.

The fourth juvenile is still on the run, according to Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

