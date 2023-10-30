2 women shot in front of fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women were shot in front of a Memphis fire station.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday at station #52 on Winchester Road.

Police arrived at the scene to find two women who had been shot.

One was rushed to the hospital in critical condition; the other is in non-critical condition.

Memphis police say the shooting happened in front of the station and no Memphis Fire Department employees were injured.

The shooter was last seen in a black Infiniti SUV.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

