2 women shot in front of fire station
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women were shot in front of a Memphis fire station.
The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday at station #52 on Winchester Road.
Police arrived at the scene to find two women who had been shot.
One was rushed to the hospital in critical condition; the other is in non-critical condition.
Memphis police say the shooting happened in front of the station and no Memphis Fire Department employees were injured.
The shooter was last seen in a black Infiniti SUV.
If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
