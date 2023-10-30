Advertise with Us
2 women shot in front of fire station

Officers at the scene in front of the fire station on Winchester Rd.
Officers at the scene in front of the fire station on Winchester Rd.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women were shot in front of a Memphis fire station.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday at station #52 on Winchester Road.

Police arrived at the scene to find two women who had been shot.

One was rushed to the hospital in critical condition; the other is in non-critical condition.

Memphis police say the shooting happened in front of the station and no Memphis Fire Department employees were injured.

The shooter was last seen in a black Infiniti SUV.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

