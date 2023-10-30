2 women dead after house fire in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women, ages 66 and 85, were killed in a house fire in Whitehaven on Monday.

Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire at Hancock Drive just before 11 a.m. where the women were trapped inside.

Firefighters made the scene and were able to rescue both women from the home.

The women were transported to the hospital in critical condition, but neither survived.

The investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing.

