2 legendary rock bands coming to Landers Center

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The “Sharp Dressed Simple Man” Tour is coming to Southaven.

Legendary rock groups ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd are bringing their upcoming tour to Landers Center on Saturday, March 23.

The tour will be in celebration of 50 years of Lynyard Skynyrd.

The bands will be joined by special guest Black Stone Cherry.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m.

You can get your tickets by clicking here.

