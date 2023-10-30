Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

1 man in critical condition after shooting on Uptown Street, 1 person detained, police say

1 man in critical condition, police say
1 man in critical condition, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 2:15 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Uptown Street near Mill Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say that one person is detained.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Big range in temperatures today, then colder with showers tonight
A child shot near Whitehaven High School, 1 person dead, MPD investigates
2 shootings minutes apart leave 1 dead, 2 injured including 15-year-old
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.
2 legendary rock bands coming to Landers Center

Latest News

Smoke from burning cotton bales has forced officials to close a Mississippi County highway.
Burning cotton bales shut down highway
Woman attacks Papa John's employee, charged with assault, police say
Woman attacks Papa John’s employee, charged with assault, police say
MFD on the scene at the house fire in Whitehaven on Monday morning.
2 women dead after house fire in Whitehaven
Man accused of stabbing inmate in 201 Poplar to appear in court
Man accused of stabbing inmate in 201 Poplar appears in court