1 man in critical condition after shooting on Uptown Street, 1 person detained, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 2:15 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Uptown Street near Mill Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say that one person is detained.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.