Your First Alert to a rainy night followed by a cold and frost work week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front is bringing much needed rain to the Mid-South tonight and early Monday. Additional rainfall amounts will average a half inch to an inch for most areas. That will be followed by some very cold Canadian air that will settle in for much of the week ahead lead to some frosty mornings. As a result, the National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Freeze Watch and a Frost Advisory for Monday night through Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with Rain along with a breezy North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with early morning rain followed by periods of drizzle, a brisk North wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing with widespread frost, a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the upper 20s to low to mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday will be sunny with highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.