‘Spooky and Sporty!’: Sports event free for families kicks off Halloween season!

By Joel Griffin Moore and Taylor Tucker
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As parents are looking for ways for their kids to celebrate Halloween, a local organization blended the worlds of scares and sports to kick off Halloween.

Some young soccer players swapped their uniforms for costumes to get in the Halloween spirit.

Play Where You Stay organization hosted the community-based soccer game day at Treadwell Park.

Athletes between the ages of 5 and 11 dressed up for a day of trick -or- treating, face painting, and soccer!

It was both safe and fun!

