Shooting in Raleigh leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting in Raleigh on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting a 10:10 p.m. in the area of Tessland Road and Raleigh Millington Road.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

