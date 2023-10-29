Shooting near famed Young Dolph mural leaves 1 man dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that one man dead near the famed ‘Dolph Land’ mural on Castalia Street.

Around 4:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Lapaloma Street near Castalia Street where the mural of the famous rapper resides.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at the time.

