REPORT: Grizzlies plan to sign veteran center Biyombo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Grizzlies will reportedly sign veteran center Bismack Biyombo in the coming days to shore up a frontcourt decimated by injuries. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Memphis is in desperate need for depth among their big men after losing Steven Adams for the season to knee surgery. The Grizzlies are also missing Brandon Clarke, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in March.

Biyombo has played 12 seasons in the NBA for four different teams, most recently with the Phoenix Suns for the last two seasons. He’s not much of an offensive threat, but can provide size, rebounding, and rim protection.

The Grizzlies will sign Biyombo after their fifth game of the season on Wednesday, using an exemption available to them because of Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension.

