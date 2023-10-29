Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Police: 4 injured after shooting at gas station near Georgia university

Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac near Georgia State University's downtown...
Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac near Georgia State University's downtown campus, they said.(WANF)
By Hope Dean and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University in Atlanta, WANF reports.

The incident happened at a RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Three women and one man are reportedly at Grady Memorial Hospital, with one in critical condition.

Police said they believe two groups started fighting, spurring the gunfire. They are warning people to avoid the area as the on-scene investigation continues.

Officials have not named suspects or released the victims’ identities.

Several businesses in the area have announced closures after the incident.

Last December, a Georgia State University student was shot and killed at the same gas station.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigates a 2-year-old who shot himself in the face.
2-year-old shoots himself in face in Millington, SCSO says
A body was found on I-55 in DeSoto County. DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
Body found on I-55, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says

Latest News

A man walks by flowers and a sign of support for the community in the wake of this week's mass...
Residents of Maine gather to pray and reflect, four days after a mass shooting left 18 dead
Tampa police officers stand in the street in the Ybor City section of Tampa, Fla., after a...
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 victims in Florida street with hundreds of people nearby
Action News 5′s beloved retired sports director, Jarvs Greer.
‘Courage Thru Cancer’ honors Jarvis Greer
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
Memphis Police Department
1 person shot in Whitehaven; MPD investigates