MPD investigates shooting on Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at 5:00 a.m. on Getwell Road right across the street from Ramon’s Meat Market.

It’s unclear how many victims there are and what condition they are in.

We’re making calls now to get more information and will update you as we learn more.

