Memphis Police host Trunk-or-treat for families in the community
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Halloween approaches, little superheroes, princesses, and friends joined Memphis Police at the Tillman station for a Halloween trunk-or-treat.
It’s an annual event the department puts on each year for Halloween.
Families in the community got a chance to indulge in treats, family fun, and a chance to show off their costumes.
All while interacting with officers and others in the community in a safe space.
For many parents and law enforcement, safety is a key priority going into the holiday.
