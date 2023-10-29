Memphis Police host Trunk-or-treat for families in the community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Halloween approaches, little superheroes, princesses, and friends joined Memphis Police at the Tillman station for a Halloween trunk-or-treat.

It’s an annual event the department puts on each year for Halloween.

Families in the community got a chance to indulge in treats, family fun, and a chance to show off their costumes.

All while interacting with officers and others in the community in a safe space.

For many parents and law enforcement, safety is a key priority going into the holiday.

