Mayor of Tunica announces Halloween curfew

Mayor of Tunica announces Halloween curfew
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Andrew Dulaney, Mayor of the Town of Tunica, announced a curfew for Halloween.

The curfew will start on Tuesday, October 31, beginning at 7:30 p.m. until daylight on Wednesday, November 1

All people in the Town of Tunica are prohibited from doing any of the following: running, walking, loitering, standing, sitting, lying, or motoring on any valley, street, public property, or vacant properties, with the exception of law enforcement officials and medical professionals.

School Street will be blocked for vehicle traffic from Hickory Lane down to Academy Drive, allowing for the safety of children.

Cross traffic will be allowed on Beatline Road and Academy Drive School Street will be open for foot travel only. The only cars allowed will be low-speed vehicles registered with the Town of Tunica.

