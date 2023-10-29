Man with rifle causes alarm at Walmart on Winchester, taken into custody, police say
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police were present at the Walmart on Winchester after they received calls about a man armed with a rifle on the store’s property.
According to police, the man was taken into custody.
There were no injuries and no shots were fired.
Witnesses reported there was a heavy police presence at the Walmart.
