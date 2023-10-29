Advertise with Us
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.

On October 25, an officer responded to a call from a female victim regarding a disturbance at her private residence.

The victim was the mother of the suspect, Cameron Payne.

The mother informed the police that Payne had a gun and demanded that she turn over her car title to him.

Payne told his mother that if she didn’t turn over the car title he would kill her.

He refused to let her leave the residence, keeping the gun pointed at her.

His mother was able to escape while Payne was distracted.

Payne was later taken into police custody.

He is currently charged with attempted robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

