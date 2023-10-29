Man injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened before 2:00 a.m. on Jamie Drive near Boeingshire Drive.

He was found and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition and later updated to critical condition, according to Memphis police.

There is no suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation.

