Man dead in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:24 a.m. on Boxdale Street.

He was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition and was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

