Man in critical condition after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers received a call at 6:18 a.m. from Baptist Memorial Hospital where a shooting victim arrived in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

He is currently in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

