Man in critical condition after shooting
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning.
Officers received a call at 6:18 a.m. from Baptist Memorial Hospital where a shooting victim arrived in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.
He is currently in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.