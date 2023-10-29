Group hopes to create second chance for athletes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of men in Holly Springs built a team they hope in turn builds a better future for the players on it.

Something as simple as the game of football is bringing together athletes wanting more for their future.

“Most people stereotype black men saying they can’t get along together; they can’t get along together. So, it’s more like we are just changing the stereotype,” said head coach for the Marshall County Wild Boars, Telvin Scales.

Scales and Dre Woods started the semi-pro football team in Holly Springs so the community and athletes could have something to look forward to.

The duo agreed that with the Marshall County Correctional Facility minutes away from the field they want the players to see another option in Holly Springs.

“These young guys right here who are great athletes but never got the opportunity to go to the next level,” Scales said.

Saturday the Wild Boars hit the field to get ready for their first game against a team coming from Dallas, Texas.

Holly Springs native, Jeremiah Scott, said he’s been playing since he was in sixth grade. So, he couldn’t let this opportunity of being on a team pass.

“You have a second way out the streets and other things to get out of here. You can devote yourself to sports or anything else out here in the community. For me, this is a great thing,” he said.

The coaches said it took seven months to get prepared for this day, but said they were willing to take on the journey to give players this second chance.

“You got young guys that got an amazing opportunity to do something better for themselves, but they’ll never get it because no one is looking in their direction,” Scales said.

The coaches hope to continue these games so the players can get the exposure they need to go to the next level in their careers. They are also using this as a tool to mentor the players.

