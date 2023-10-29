Advertise with Us
FIRST ALERT: Big range in temperatures today, then colder with showers tonight

By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dense fog this morning with low visibility in Memphis and Shelby county. Mostly Cloudy today with a few showers, mainly in northeast AR and northwest TN. Many areas will stay dry, especially in north MS. Highs will range from the 50s in northeast AR to upper 70s in north MS. It will likely stay in the 60s in Memphis all day. Winds will be north at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the low to mid 40s with showers. Expect a brisk wind out of the north at 10-15 mph. 

MONDAY: Monday will be mostly cloudy with morning showers. It will be windy and cold with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be north at 10-20 mph. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s Monday night, but it will feel like the 20s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

LATE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny with highs again the low 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

