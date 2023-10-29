‘Courage Thru Cancer’ honors Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization “Courage Thru Cancer” celebrated its mission of supporting patients, families and anyone whose life has been changed by cancer.
Jarvis Greer, Action News 5′s beloved retired sports director, was among those honored at the Memphis Botanic Garden on Friday night.
Cancer kept Greer sidelined in 2021 but he came back strong ahead of his retirement from Action News 5 in 2022.
If you’d like more information about Courage Thru Cancer click here.
