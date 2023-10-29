‘Courage Thru Cancer’ honors Jarvis Greer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization “Courage Thru Cancer” celebrated its mission of supporting patients, families and anyone whose life has been changed by cancer.

Jarvis Greer, Action News 5′s beloved retired sports director, was among those honored at the Memphis Botanic Garden on Friday night.

Realize and understand that you need to get tested. You need to get your checkups. You need to find out. It’s better to know than not know. When I found it, it was getting kinda late there so I’m lucky to be here, I’ll put it that way. It’s just a good thing to know there are people out there that can help, and there are all kinds of facilities, all kinds of programs and all kinds of protocols to help people with cancer. And if you get diagnosed it’s not the end of the world, I’m still here! So that’s the best thing I can say about that.

Cancer kept Greer sidelined in 2021 but he came back strong ahead of his retirement from Action News 5 in 2022.

