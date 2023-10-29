A child shot near Whitehaven High School, 1 person dead, MPD investigates
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one child in critical condition.
Around 3:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Whitehaven High School.
When police arrived, they discovered that two victims had been shot, one being a juvenile.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.