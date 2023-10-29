A child shot near Whitehaven High School, 1 person dead, MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one child in critical condition.

Around 3:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Whitehaven High School.

When police arrived, they discovered that two victims had been shot, one being a juvenile.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

