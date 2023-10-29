Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

9 shot, 1 killed in Indianapolis shooting

At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.
At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.(WTHR via CNN Newsource)
By WTHR via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.

Authorities say officers were responding to a call about the party when they heard shots being fired early Sunday.

One woman who was shot died at the scene.

Police say a total of nine people were shot, ranging in age from 16 to 22 years old.

Several people have been detained and multiple firearms have been located on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigates a 2-year-old who shot himself in the face.
2-year-old shoots himself in face in Millington, SCSO says
A body was found on I-55 in DeSoto County. DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
Body found on I-55, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says

Latest News

MPD generic
1 person in custody after situation in Colonial Acres near Goodwin Park
Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac near Georgia State University's downtown...
Police: 4 injured after shooting at gas station near Georgia university
FILE - A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a city street...
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 victims in Florida street with hundreds of people nearby
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
Biden will visit a Minnesota family farm this week as top officials kick off stops in rural America
Memphis Police Department
1 person shot in Whitehaven; MPD investigates