1 person shot in Whitehaven; MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was shot in Whitehaven Sunday morning.

The shooting happened before 2:00 a.m. on Jamie Drive near Airways Boulevard and East Shelby Drive.

It is unclear on the condition of the person or any other victims at this time.

There is also no suspect information.

We are working to learn more.

