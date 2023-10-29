1 person dead after crash on Lexie Drive, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of one person on Lexie Drive.

Around 4:29 p.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Lexie Drive near Holmes Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that one person had been injured in the crash.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

