Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

1 person dead after crash on Lexie Drive, police say

1 person dead after crash on Lexie Drive, police say
1 person dead after crash on Lexie Drive, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of one person on Lexie Drive.

Around 4:29 p.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Lexie Drive near Holmes Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that one person had been injured in the crash.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Big range in temperatures today, then colder with showers tonight
Family of Gershun Freeman sues Shelby County for $100 million
Family of Gershun Freeman sues Shelby County for $100 million

Latest News

Sunday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a rainy night followed by a cold and frost work week
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 29, 2023
A child shot near Whitehaven High School, 1 person dead, MPD investigates
A child shot near Whitehaven High School, 1 person dead, MPD investigates
Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say