Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

1 person in custody after situation in Colonial Acres near Goodwin Park

By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in custody after a situation in Colonial Acres on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday night on Cherry Road near Goodwin Park.

There were about six squad cars that were on the scene for 10 hours before taking the suspect into custody.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update you as it develops.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigates a 2-year-old who shot himself in the face.
2-year-old shoots himself in face in Millington, SCSO says
A body was found on I-55 in DeSoto County. DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
Body found on I-55, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says

Latest News

Action News 5′s beloved retired sports director, Jarvs Greer.
‘Courage Thru Cancer’ honors Jarvis Greer
Memphis Police Department
1 person shot in Whitehaven; MPD investigates
1 person shot on Getwell Road, police say
1 person shot on Getwell Road, police say