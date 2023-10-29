1 person in custody after situation in Colonial Acres near Godwin Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in custody after a situation in Colonial Acres on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday night on Cherry Road near Godwin Park.

There were about six squad cars that were on the scene for 10 hours before taking the suspect into custody.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update you as it develops.

