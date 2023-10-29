Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

1 person in custody after situation in Colonial Acres near Godwin Park

By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in custody after a situation in Colonial Acres on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday night on Cherry Road near Godwin Park.

There were about six squad cars that were on the scene for 10 hours before taking the suspect into custody.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update you as it develops.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion Banks
Man arrested after 2 killed at Whitehaven restaurant
Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say robbed his own mother.
Man robs his own mother, charged and arrested, police say
The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top's joint 2024 'The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.
2 legendary rock bands coming to Landers Center
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

Latest News

Highway 18 in Mississippi County remained closed Tuesday morning after more than 100 bales of...
Highway open as burning cotton bales continues
It will be a coats over costumes Halloween this year. Temperatures will fall through the 40s...
Maggye's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Breezy and cold for our Halloween
The Hospitality Hub will open an emergency warming on Tuesday night.
Hospitality Hub to open emergency warming center
Actress Elise Neal gives preview on upcoming projects
Three suspects are wanted after they shot and killed a man in Orange Mound on October 23.
3 suspects wanted after shooting, killing man in Orange Mound