1 dead after crash on Third Street, causes heavy traffic delays, MPD confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have confirmed that one person is dead following a car crash on Third Street.

According to MPD, all traffic in the area has come to a stop due to the accident.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no other information at this time.

Action News 5 will keep you updated.

