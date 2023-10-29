1 dead after crash on Third Street, causes heavy traffic delays, MPD confirms
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have confirmed that one person is dead following a car crash on Third Street.
According to MPD, all traffic in the area has come to a stop due to the accident.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no other information at this time.
