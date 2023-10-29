Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

1 dead after crash on Third Street, causes heavy traffic delays, MPD confirms

1 dead after crash on Third Street, causes traffic delays, MPD confirms
1 dead after crash on Third Street, causes traffic delays, MPD confirms(MGN)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have confirmed that one person is dead following a car crash on Third Street.

According to MPD, all traffic in the area has come to a stop due to the accident.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no other information at this time.

Action News 5 will keep you updated.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
1 in critical condition after shooting on Tchulahoma Road, police say
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Tchulahoma Road
Man charged after inmate stabbed to death at 201 Poplar
Man charged after inmate stabbed to death at 201 Poplar
The Southaven neighborhood where the gas leak was reported.
Southaven residents evacuated after gas leak

Latest News

‘Spooky and Sporty!’: Sports event free for family kicks off Halloween season
‘Spooky and Sporty!’: Sports event free for families kicks off Halloween season!
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo defends against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr....
REPORT: Grizzlies plan to sign veteran center Biyombo
Showers will continue into the evening and overnight hours mainly for areas along and north of...
Maggye's Late Saturday Evening Forecast
Man with rifle causes alarm at Walmart on Winchester, taken into custody, police say
Man with rifle causes alarm at Walmart on Winchester, taken into custody, police say