Your First Alert to a big change that includes rain and much colder temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front approaching the Mid-South will bring some much needed rain to the area this weekend followed by a drastic change in temperatures next week along with our first round of widespread frost of the season.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with rain late in the day and evening along with a Variable wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers, an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the low to mid 70s, and lows in the low to mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain mainly during the morning and early afternoon along with highs only in the upper 40s to near 50 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again the lower 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

