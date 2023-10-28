Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Your First Alert to a big change that includes rain and much colder temperatures

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front approaching the Mid-South will bring some much needed rain to the area this weekend followed by a drastic change in temperatures next week along with our first round of widespread frost of the season.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with rain late in the day and evening along with a Variable wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers, an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the low to mid 70s, and lows in the low to mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain mainly during the morning and early afternoon along with highs only in the upper 40s to near 50 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again the lower 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
Traffic backed up on I-40
Several vehicles crash near I-40 bridge
1 in critical condition after shooting on Tchulahoma Road, police say
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Tchulahoma Road
Man identified by family in 201 Poplar stabbing
25-year-old inmate stabbed to death waiting for court appearance at 201 Poplar

Latest News

Family of Gershun Freeman sues Shelby County for $100 million
Family of Gershun Freeman sues Shelby County for $100 million
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 27, 2023
Shooting in Farris Circle, police say
1 man dead after shooting on Farris Circle, police say
NICU Babies dress up in Halloween costumes!
‘Boo!’: These NICU babies are all dressed up for Halloween!