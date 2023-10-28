Advertise with Us
Wendy’s employee saves customer’s life thanks to knowing CPR

Alexandria Cowheard, 22, was able to save a customer's life while working at Wendy's thanks to her CPR training. (Source: WKYT)
By Darnell Crenshaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A fast food worker in Kentucky saved a man’s life thanks to her CPR training.

Alexandria Cowheard, 22, said she had to perform the life-saving procedure while working at a Lexington-area Wendy’s after the team saw a customer go down in the parking lot.

“I didn’t panic visibly, but in the back of my mind, I was like, ‘What do I do?’” she said. “I kind of short-circuited a little bit before I was like, ‘Girl, you know how to do CPR.’”

The situation happened Thursday afternoon and it quickly became a medical emergency.

Cowheard said she called 911, but the man was already losing color in his face while not responding or breathing.

And that’s when she sprang into action.

The 22-year-old said she conducted several compressions before she heard the man try to take a breath.

“He did a snoring thing and then took a gasp for air,” Cowheard said.

The ordeal took about 15 minutes, but it felt longer for those at the scene.

“In my mind, it was taking a long time for people to get there,” Cowheard said.

Emergency crews ended up taking the customer to the hospital and he is expected to survive.

Cowheard said she is CPR-trained thanks to learning the life-saving technique during her senior year in high school.

She is also going to school at Bluegrass Community and Technical College to become a certified nursing assistant.

“I helped a man, and I am proud of myself for that,” Cowheard said.

She even finished her shift that afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

