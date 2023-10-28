Shooting near Orange Mound Community Center leaves man in critical condition, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Orange Mound that left one man in critical condition.
Around 12:46 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Park Avenue near the Orange Mound Community Center.
When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.
The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
