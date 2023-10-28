Advertise with Us
Shooting near Orange Mound Community Center leaves man in critical condition, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Orange Mound that left one man in critical condition.

Around 12:46 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Park Avenue near the Orange Mound Community Center.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.

The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

