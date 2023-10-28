Regional One providing world class wound care for Mid-South patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regional One Hospital is a gem in the Mid-South known for treating and saving the lives of some of the most severe trauma injuries.

But another part of the hospital, it’s Wound Care Center, is making a positive impact on patients everyday.

“Regional One, it’s been a live saver,” said patient Rozelle Carruthers.

Carruthers comes to the hospital Wound Care Center once a week, getting dressings on his legs changed, compressed and his latest progress report.

He says he’s finally seeing progress on his road to healing.

“I just want to enjoy life,” said Carruthers. “You know what I’m saying? Enjoy the little bit I got left with my grandkids.”

He’s lived with a large open wound on his leg for five years, all caused by a blood clot.

Dr. Tony Alleman, the Medical Director of the center, has treated Carruthers for just over a year.

“A lot of what we do here is we treat wounds of all sorts,” said Dr. Tony Alleman, the Medical Director of the Wounder Care and Hyperbaric Center at Regional One Hospital. “Arterial wounds, venous wounds, burns.”

The center is also home to Tennessee’s only 28 foot multi-place hyperbaric chamber used to heal all kinds of wounds, grow blood vessels, manage skin grafts, heal surgical complications and more.

“It’s the best kept secret in town,” said Dr. Alleman

The chamber is what brought him to Regional One years ago, but the center nursing patient after patient like Rozelle Carruthers back to health keeping him here.

“I just haven’t been spending time with my family like I been,” said Carruthers. “Sometimes it’ll put you in a shell where there’s no help. But you’ve got to get up out of there. Leave it into the almighty hands, I prayed about it and ended up here.”

The Wound Care Center also performs surgical procedures and treats swelling, infections, and vascular problems.

