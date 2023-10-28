Memphis uses last-minute touchdown to avoid disastrous collapse, beat North Texas 45-42

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Seth Henigan connected with Joseph Scates for a game-winning 36-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left to give Memphis a 45-42 road win over North Texas.

The Tigers led 31-10 at halftime before a disastrous second half saw North Texas storm all the way back to take a 42-38 lead with under a minute left.

Henigan, in a homecoming game for him, led the Tigers down the field in five plays to snatch victory back from the jaws of defeat. The game-winner was his only touchdown throw of the game.

Blake Watson had an enormous game, with 269 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Thomas hammered in three rushing touchdowns himself.

Memphis returns to the 901 for homecoming next week against USF.

