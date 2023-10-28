Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man on sex offender list solicits another minor, repeat offends, Covington police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) -The Covington Police Department has arrested a man they say repeatedly offended after soliciting a 17-year-old minor.

On October 16, officers responded to an incident near Liberty Street in Covington regarding a sexual assault.

Officers were told that the incident involved an assault of a 17-year-old and an adult man.

Upon further investigation, they discovered that Troy Bacon, 26, was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a teen.

Detectives later confirmed that Bacon was a registered sex offender reporting in Tipton County.

Bacon recently checked in as required within the last 30 days.

His original conviction was for a criminal attempt to commit solicitation of a minor in 2020.

Bacon was taken into custody and transported to the CPD Criminal Investigation Division for questioning.

He was formally charged with solicitation of a minor and statutory rape.

He was transported to the Tipton County Jail where he remains in custody on a $25,000 bond.

