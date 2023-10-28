Man on sex offender list solicits another minor, repeat offends, Covington police say
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) -The Covington Police Department has arrested a man they say repeatedly offended after soliciting a 17-year-old minor.
On October 16, officers responded to an incident near Liberty Street in Covington regarding a sexual assault.
Officers were told that the incident involved an assault of a 17-year-old and an adult man.
Upon further investigation, they discovered that Troy Bacon, 26, was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a teen.
Detectives later confirmed that Bacon was a registered sex offender reporting in Tipton County.
Bacon recently checked in as required within the last 30 days.
His original conviction was for a criminal attempt to commit solicitation of a minor in 2020.
Bacon was taken into custody and transported to the CPD Criminal Investigation Division for questioning.
He was formally charged with solicitation of a minor and statutory rape.
He was transported to the Tipton County Jail where he remains in custody on a $25,000 bond.
