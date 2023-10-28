Man arrested for string of robberies in Covington, police say

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested for a string of robberies, according to Covington Police Department.

Terrian Tipton, 27, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of a motor vehicle, and theft of services.

Officers responded to a robbery on September 8 at 1:40 p.m. on Hall Street.

The victim told officers that he was walking home when a man approached him asking for change.

The victim said he had no change so the suspect walked away.

Police say when the victim arrived at his residence, the suspect approached him again, grabbed him by the arm, pointed a handgun at him, and demanded his wallet.

After the victim gave him the wallet, the suspect ran away.

The victim received minor injuries to his arm during the robbery.

At 3:00 p.m. on the same day, Covington police responded to another robbery on Loon Lane.

A man approached the victim’s residence as he was sitting on his porch.

Police say the suspect asked for change but the victim did not have any to give so the suspect left.

The suspect then walked around the victim’s house and approached him again, this time with a gun pointed at him, demanding money, according to police.

The victim gave his wallet to the suspect, who then ran away.

Detectives were looking into the robberies as well as two additional similar robberies that occurred on September 11 on Crane Cove and September 15 on Barlow Avenue.

During the investigation, Tipton was identified as the suspect.

Tipton was arrested and transported to the Tipton County Jail.

He is being held on a $52,500 bond and is expected to appear in court in November.

