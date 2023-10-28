Inmate death raises concerns about safety inside the jail system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys, court staff, and officials at 201 Poplar told Action News 5 the stabbing death inside 201 has left them shaken and also questioning their safety.

One day after 25-year-old Deion Byrd was stabbed to death by another inmate inside a holding cell at 201 Poplar, court officials are calling for accountability and increased security.

”I mean, obviously, the individual who did that is to be held at fault, but the leadership of the system [allowed this to happen], Sheriff Bonner’s office is absolutely on the hook for this broadly speaking,” said Attorney Jake Brown. ED Leno, another attorney added, “I was curious about how the guy got the shank from the jail all the way to the courtroom.” That is a question Action News 5 had too.

Here is a list of questions we sent to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office:

How are deputies checking inmates for weapons before entering courtrooms?

What’s the standard operating procedure for deputies when transporting inmates from jail cells to the courtroom?

And how often are shake-downs happening inside 201 Poplar for contraband?

Action News 5 was told Sheriff Floyd Bonner is on vacation and unavailable for comment.

“What we’re hearing from inmates is that the only thing that the guards care about contraband-wise is cell phones. Because they don’t want word getting out about how terrible the conditions there really are,” said Brown. “Drugs, weapons, that [kind of] stuff is getting in.”

According to an affidavit, Byrd accused inmate Donnie Clay of breaking into his home.

Clay denied the accusations and Byrd spat in Clay’s face.

The report said that is when Clay pulled out a shank and stabbed Byrd.

“ [We are supposed ] to protect another inmate from being killed—that’s our obligation to make sure they’re safe in our system and we didn’t do that,” said Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan

21-year-old Donnie Clay is charged with first-degree murder and possession of contraband in a penal institution.

