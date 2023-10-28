FIRST ALERT: Rain and cold air on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Cloudy with rain by afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s to near 80. Winds will be variable at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and overnight lows in the low to upper 60s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, especially in northeast AR and west TN. Highs will range from the 50s in northeast AR to upper 70s in north MS. Lows will drop into the low to mid 40s Sunday night with more rain.

MONDAY: Cloudy, windy and colder with rain mainly during the morning and early afternoon along with highs only in the upper 40s to near 50. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

HALLOWEEN: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s. Expect temperatures in the 40s with a clear sky for Trick or Treating. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs again the low 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s Wednesday. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

