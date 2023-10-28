Family of Gershun Freeman sues Shelby County for $100 million

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Gershun Freeman, a man who lost his life while an inmate, is suing the county for $100 million.

According to court documents, the case names both Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and Chief Deputy Kirk Fields as the defendants.

The family has been calling for accountability in the Shelby County justice system.

The family notably seeking counsel from Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump who spoke out against Bonner’s attempt to ‘politicize’ the death of Gershun.

