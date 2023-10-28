A cold front will push through tomorrow ushering in much cooler conditions for the start of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will continue into the evening and overnight hours mainly for areas along and north of I-40. Because of our proximity of the advancing cold front temperatures will vary overnight and through Sunday in the Mid-South. Lows north of I-40 will be in the 50s while areas south into North Mississippi will be in the upper 60s, low 70s.

TOMORROW: The front will push through in the latter half of Sunday. Highs will once again vary dependent on where you are with some areas north of I-40 not getting out of the 50s, we will be in the mid to upper 60s here in Shelby county with temperatures falling through the day, and north Mississippi will reach the upper 70s, low 80s into the afternoon. Showers are likely through the day along and north of I-40.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: The cold front will push through into overnight Sunday bringing showers with it into the early morning hours of Monday. This will make for a wet Monday morning commute for areas south of I-40. Most of the rainfall will be done by noon giving a dry but still cloudy rest of the day. Overnight lows will be chilly, near freezing, both Wednesday and Thursday morning. This will give the Mid-South our first frost risk of the season. Highs will gradually warm through the week reaching near 70 by next weekend.

HALLOWEEN: Highs on Halloween will be in the low 50s. A rather chilly day making way for a cold evening ahead for trick-or-treating. Temperatures will fall through the 40s into the evening hours so coats over costumes will be necessary.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

