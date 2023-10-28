Advertise with Us
Body found on I-55, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says

A body was found on I-55 in DeSoto County. DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - A body was found on Interstate 55 on Saturday morning.

At 11:30 a.m. deputies were dispatched to I-55 southbound, just south of the area.

A citizen found the body of a young man.

It is not clear if any foul play was involved or if he was hit by a vehicle, according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.

