Body found on I-55, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - A body was found on Interstate 55 on Saturday morning.
At 11:30 a.m. deputies were dispatched to I-55 southbound, just south of the area.
A citizen found the body of a young man.
It is not clear if any foul play was involved or if he was hit by a vehicle, according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
This is an ongoing investigation.
