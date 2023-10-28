901 Now: Local couple wows neighbors with Halloween decorations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local couple continues to wow neighbors with their annual Halloween decorations.

Driving by the Collierville home, it’s pretty hard not to notice the over-the-top decorations.

“It entices you as a family to get out of your car and explore with your kids,” Karen Fitzgerald said.

By now, the neighbors of Karen and Steve Fitzgerald are used to the couple’s holiday decorations. In fact, for Halloween, the question was not if the Fitzgeralds were decorating, rather what they should expect.

“At first no one could figure out what we were doing because they saw the porch and they were trying to figure it out and then we started putting up the bamboo and the draping and then it just kind of evolved,” Karen said.

In front of the home, you’ll find a corn maze, pumpkin patch and even a western-themed bar filled with skeletons.

“After that it just kind of took off, and then we took off,” Karen said. We just kept adding more things.”

“I don’t stop until she tells me to stop,” Steve added.

Easily over 50+ items in the yard, and about three weekends of work to make it happen, the couple said they do this every year just to bring some excitement to the community.

“For us it’s making memories, and that’s what we hear about from the parents,” Karen said. “There is a routine, every night before bed, certain kids and families put their pajamas on and come through the maze before they go to bed. It’s just a really good feeling.”

A feeling they will feel all over again when they begin putting up the Christmas decorations.

“We got a really good theme for Christmas, so they’ll have to come back for a visit for that,” Karen said.

“Stop giving it away,” Steve added.

The Fitzgeralds will have their display up until the first week of November.

You can see the display in Collierville off of W Lawnwood Drive.

