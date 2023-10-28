8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight people were arrested during a multi-agency raid, according to Memphis Police Department.

In September 2023, Detectives with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit received multiple complaints at a home on Hamilton Street in Orange Mound.

The complaints said the people who lived in the residence on Hamilton Street were involved in drug activity, gang activity, and individuals standing out holding large rifles and handguns.

Neighbors told police they feared for their safety.

After a month-long investigation, probable cause was developed to obtain a search warrant.

On October 26, MGU Detectives searched the residence with the assistance of Memphis Police Department TACT Unit and the Airways Station Task Force, discovering five handguns, one of which was fitted with a machine gun conversion device, an AR-15 style rifle, ecstasy, cocaine, marijuana, ammunition rounds of various calibers, cell phones, and digital scales, according to MPD.

A Dodge Challenger stolen out of Memphis in August 2023 was also found in the front yard of the residence.

Anthony Taylor, 27, was charged with convicted felon possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm of a dangerous felony, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He also has warrants for robbery, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon, contempt of juvenile court, and petition to revoke a suspended sentence.

Damalique Woody, 24, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony, theft of property, and possession of a controlled substance. He also had a warrant for Paternity.

Quinton Walker, 29, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

Mario Collier, 24, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Veronica Fason, 43, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Rickeyea Harper, 19, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Chaquita Mosley, 44, was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Rodrick Mitchell, 22, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He also had a warrant for a criminal attempt robbery.

