2-year-old shoots himself in face in Millington, SCSO says

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 2-year-old boy shot himself in the face in Millington on Friday night, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at 10:14 p.m. on Garnet Road near Woodstock Cuba Road.

The 2-year-old shot himself in the face with an unsecured handgun. After, he was still alert and breathing, according to deputies

He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The 2-year-old has since been upgraded to non-critical, according to deputies.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

