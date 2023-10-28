Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

2-year-old shoots himself in face in Millington, SCSO says

Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigates a 2-year-old who shot himself in the face.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigates a 2-year-old who shot himself in the face.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 2-year-old boy shot himself in the face in Millington on Friday night, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at 10:14 p.m. on Garnet Road near Woodstock Cuba Road.

The 2-year-old shot himself in the face with an unsecured handgun. After, he was still alert and breathing, according to deputies

He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The 2-year-old has since been upgraded to non-critical, according to deputies.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
1 in critical condition after shooting on Tchulahoma Road, police say
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Tchulahoma Road
Man charged after inmate stabbed to death at 201 Poplar
Man charged after inmate stabbed to death at 201 Poplar
The Southaven neighborhood where the gas leak was reported.
Southaven residents evacuated after gas leak

Latest News

The 8 people arrested after drugs, guns, and a stolen car was found during a multi-gang unit...
8 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen car found during gang unit arrest in Orange Mound
Spencer's Forecast
Terrian Tipton
Man arrested for string of robberies in Covington, police say
Regional One providing world class wound care for Mid-South patients
Regional One providing world class wound care for Mid-South patients