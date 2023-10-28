1 victim in critical condition after crash; lanes closed on Airways and Raines Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has notified the public that lanes on Airways and Raines Road are closed due to an accident that they have deemed ‘critical.’

According to MPD, one victim is in critical condition after the accident.

all southbound lanes on Airways and Raines Road are currently closed.

There is no word yet on the details of the accident.

