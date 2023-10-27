Advertise with Us
Woman arrested after robbers climb through Taco Bell window in Fox Meadows

By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a woman in connection to a Taco Bell robbery in Fox Meadows

The call came in around 12:45 a.m. on South Knight Arnold Road and Mendenhall Road.

Leah Lester is charged with aggravated robbery.

According to the affidavit, Lester was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle in question.

In surveillance footage, officers say Lester signaled two robbery suspects who were hiding a few feet away to enter the drive-thru window.

Employees say two men forced their way into the business through the drive-thru window.

The suspects demanded cash, held the employees at gunpoint, and took about $1,100 from the store’s safe.

This Taco Bell location is usually open until 3 a.m.

Taco Bell robbed in Parkway Village
Taco Bell robbed in Parkway Village(action news 5)

Sadly, this is the second time a Taco Bell has been robbed in the past two days.

It’s one of the few spots people can grab a late-night bite to eat.

As we continue to ask questions, it’s important to note we’ve seen a rise in robberies by nearly 5% this year, according to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission.

This brings us to the Taco Bell robbery that happened Tuesday on Perkins Road.

Police are looking for three suspects in that robbery.

A woman driving a silver Infiniti SUV placed an order at the drive-thru and then drove up to the window.

When an employee opened the window, a man opened the back door with a gun in his hand and demanded money.

Surveillance video showed the man then went through the window took money from the register, and handed it to another suspect in the backseat.

It’s unclear if these two Taco Bell robberies are connected

