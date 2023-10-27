VIDEO: Suspects burglarize Scrubtastic on Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for suspects who stole from Scrubtastic.

Officers responded to a burglary on 2870 Poplar Avenue on October 16 around 11:18 p.m.

The suspects stole a large amount of medical clothing and equipment.

Police say they left the scene in a white Ford F-150 with a reflective strip across the tailgate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

