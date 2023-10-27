Topgolf Memphis opens doors in Germantown area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Topgolf’s Memphis location is now open in the Germantown area.

The entertainment center features 72 climate-controlled golf bays, allowing Memphians and visitors to enjoy the sport any time of year in the Bluff City.

Topgolf staff and city leaders held a ribbon cutting at the attraction Friday morning, officially marking the opening of the space.

“Any time you open a venue like this, people spend money,” explained Ted Ferris of Greater Memphis Chamber. “It draws people throughout the region to come here. It’s good for the hotels. It’s good for the restaurants. It’s good for everything in the community.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he believes the sports center will bring more excitement to the Memphis area.

“When I first got elected and took office in 2016, we recruited Topgolf to come here and have worked with them on 3 separate occasions in the last 7 years,” Strickland explained. “We’re so happy to have them. It’s such a great amenity to have.”

The attraction is located at 3450 South Germantown Road.

Game play is half-off every Tuesday, according to the website.

