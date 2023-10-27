SURVEILLANCE: Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an attempted bank robbery that left one security guard injured.

Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to First Horizon Bank on North Watkins Street.

When police arrived, employees of the bank informed the officers that two suspects dressed in all-black, wearing ski masks and armed with guns entered the store and attempted to robbed it.

The security guard on duty fired shots at the suspects before they returned fire.

The guard was shot and taken to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition.

The two men left the area in a dark-colored vehicle last seen going east on Frayser Boulevard.

The two suspects are men around 5′9 or 5′10, 25-30 years old. One was armed with a rifle, and the other with a handgun.

If you know where these two may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt on Watkins Street, police say (Action News 5)

