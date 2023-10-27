Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

SURVEILLANCE: Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an attempted bank robbery that left one security guard injured.

Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to First Horizon Bank on North Watkins Street.

When police arrived, employees of the bank informed the officers that two suspects dressed in all-black, wearing ski masks and armed with guns entered the store and attempted to robbed it.

The security guard on duty fired shots at the suspects before they returned fire.

The guard was shot and taken to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition.

The two men left the area in a dark-colored vehicle last seen going east on Frayser Boulevard.

The two suspects are men around 5′9 or 5′10, 25-30 years old. One was armed with a rifle, and the other with a handgun.

If you know where these two may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt on Watkins Street, police say
Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt on Watkins Street, police say(Action News 5)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Former Crips gang member sentenced to 25 years for drug possession
Jireh Washington
High school basketball coach charged after marijuana allegedly found in car on campus
Traffic backed up on I-40
Several vehicles crash near I-40 bridge
1 in critical condition after shooting on Tchulahoma Road, police say
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Tchulahoma Road
Man identified by family in 201 Poplar stabbing
25-year-old inmate stabbed to death waiting for court appearance at 201 Poplar

Latest News

Job fair generic
Eversana looking to hire 50 employees at job fair
Traffic at I-40 and Warford
Police presence slowing traffic on I-40
Shelby County Judge removes himself from Young Dolph’s case
Shelby County Judge removes himself from Young Dolph murder case
Memphis police
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Knight Arnold, police say
Man steals money from Dollar General, police say
Man in ski mask robs Dollar General on South Perkins Road; still at large, police say